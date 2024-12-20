Peppers (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
It's a new injury for Peppers, as he was added to the injury report Friday, getting in a limited session. Dell Pettus or Marte Mapu would likely draw the start alongside Kyle Dugger (ankle) if Peppers is eventually ruled out for Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Leads Pats in tackles Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Returning for Week 13•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Listed as questionable for Week 13•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Expects to return to practice•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Can return to team activities•