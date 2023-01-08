Peppers is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills with an ankle injury.

Peppers sustained an ankle injury on Buffalo's second kickoff return of the first quarter, according to Zack Cox of NESN.com. The 27-year-old has been a fixture on special teams while also playing a consistent rotational role in New England's secondary this season. With Peppers sidelined for the time being, expect Adrian Phillips to play an increased role alongside starting safeties Kyle Dugger and Devin McCourty.