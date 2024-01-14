Peppers finished the 2023 regular season with 78 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 15 games with the Patriots.

Per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, Peppers profiles as an ideal box safety in today's NFL, while having finished fifth among safeties in Pro Football Focus' grade (87.3) and also being tied for sixth among all defensive backs in run stops (17) during the 2023 campaign. Peppers remains under contract with New England this coming season, which sets the stage for him to reprise his key role in the team's secondary.