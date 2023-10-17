Peppers recorded seven tackles (seven solo) and two pass breakups in the Patriots' Week 6 loss to Las Vegas Sunday.
Peppers is tied for third on the Patriots with 37 tackles (26 solo) through six games. He's added three pass breakups and one forced fumble. The veteran safety has started all six contests and also plays on special teams.
More News
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Good to go at Raiders•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Departs due to illness•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Most solo tackles in win•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Six tackles in loss•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Back for minicamp•