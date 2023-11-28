Peppers totaled three tackles (two solo), including a sack, and recovered a fumble in Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Giants.
Peppers' three stops tied a season-low mark, but he still made an impact in the loss. The veteran safety recovered a New York fumble on the Giants' first offensive series of the contest, and he added a sack the next time New York's offense took the field. Peppers has registered 62 tackles (42 solo) and one interception over 11 contests this season.
More News
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Nine tackles, INT in victory•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Records seven tackles in loss•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Good to go at Raiders•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Departs due to illness•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Eight tackles in defeat•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Most solo tackles in win•