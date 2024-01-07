Peppers (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Peppers has missed each of the Patriots' last two games, but he'll return to the field for the team's last game of the season. He should draw the start at free safety.
More News
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Could return Week 18•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Downgraded to out•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Still absent from practice•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Set to miss first game of 2023•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jabrill Peppers: Snags interception in win•