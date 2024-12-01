Peppers (knee) is active for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.
Peppers returned to practice Wednesday after being removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday. He was limited in practice all week due to a knee injury, but he will play Sunday in his first game since Week 4 against the 49ers. Peppers is expected to reclaim his starting spot at free safety while Jaylin Hawkins serves in a reserve role.
