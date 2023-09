Peppers recorded six tackles (three solo), a forced fumble and a pass deflection in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles.

Peppers was very active in Week 1, finishing tied for third on the team in tackles while also forcing Jalen Hurts to fumble in the fourth quarter, which was recovered by teammate Marcus Jones. The safety is now in his second campaign in New England and he'll look to build off of the 60 solo tackles he compiled over 17 contests in 2022.