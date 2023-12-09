Peppers recorded three tackles (one solo) while intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Thursday's 21-18 win over the Steelers.
Peppers stepped in front of a Mitch Trubisky pass intended for tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second quarter, securing his second interception of the season. The safety has compiled 10 tackles and a sack as well as the interception over the last three games following New England's Week 11 bye week.
