Peppers (ankle) is set to re-sign with the Patriots on a two-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After spending his first five seasons with the Browns and Giants, Peppers found a new home in New England this past year. He was a reliable member of the team as a depth safety and core special teamer. The The 27-year-old suited up for all 17 games and recorded 49 tackles (26 solo). Barring any more moves in free agency and the draft, he projects to start at free safety entering the 2023 season.