Peppers (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
The veteran safety missed his first game of 2023 last Sunday night against Denver. His continued absence from practice puts Peppers' status for Week 17 against the Bills in jeopardy. Jalen Mills filled in next to Kyle Dugger versus Denver.
