Gibbens recorded 10 total tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Buccaneers.

Gibbens was thrust into a starting role at inside linebacker with Christian Elliss (hip) unavailable, leading the team in stops in the victory. Gibbens had compiled just 13 total tackles over the last five games combined, so he certainly made the most of his opportunity. On the year, the linebacker is now up to 40 total tackles (23 solo) and two passes defensed over 10 games.