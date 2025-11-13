Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Good to go vs. Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibbens (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game versus the Jets.
After being limited by a hamstring issue at practice Monday and Tuesday, Gibbens was a full participant at practice Wednesday and will play in Week 11. With Christian Elliss (hip) out, Gibbens actually projects to start at linebacker next to veteran Robert Spillane on Thursday.
