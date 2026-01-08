Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Limited in practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibbens (elbow) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
The 27-year-old did not appear limited in the Patriots' Week 18 game against Miami, totalling his usual snap share (47) behind starter Christian Elliss. Gibbens' status for Sunday's wild-card matchup will likely depend on his participation in practice Thursday and Friday.
More News
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Team-high 10 stops vs. Baltimore•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Takes down QB in Week 15 loss•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Registers six stops Week 11•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Good to go vs. Jets•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Double-digit stops in win•