default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gibbens (elbow) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

The 27-year-old did not appear limited in the Patriots' Week 18 game against Miami, totalling his usual snap share (47) behind starter Christian Elliss. Gibbens' status for Sunday's wild-card matchup will likely depend on his participation in practice Thursday and Friday.

More News