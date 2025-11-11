Gibbens (hamstring) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice.

Gibbens likely tweaked his hamstring during the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, when he logged 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defense. With the Patriots operating on a short week, the fourth-year pro will have two more chances to practice in full and avoid an injury designation heading into Thursday's game against the Jets.