Gibbens posted six tackles (five solo) during the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Gibbens was on the field for just 29 of 57 defensive snaps (50.9 percent), but his six stops were second most on the Patriots behind Robert Spillane (nine). Gibbens has logged 16 tackles over his last two games and is up to 46 tackles (28 solo) and two pass defenses through 11 regular-season games.