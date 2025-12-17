Gibbens logged nine tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, Sunday in a loss to the Bills.

Gibbens finished third on the Patriots in tackles in the loss. Among his stops was a first-quarter takedown of Josh Allen on third down, resulting in a Buffalo punt. The sack was the first of the season for Gibbens, who has recorded 61 tackles and two defensed passes through 14 contests.