Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Takes down QB in Week 15 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibbens logged nine tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, Sunday in a loss to the Bills.
Gibbens finished third on the Patriots in tackles in the loss. Among his stops was a first-quarter takedown of Josh Allen on third down, resulting in a Buffalo punt. The sack was the first of the season for Gibbens, who has recorded 61 tackles and two defensed passes through 14 contests.
