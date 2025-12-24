Gibbens registered 10 tackles (three solo), including one tackle for a loss, and a quarterback hit during the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Gibbens logged double-digit tackles for the third time this season and played every single defensive snap for a second consecutive game. He has started in each of the Patriots' last two games due to the absence of Robert Spillane (ankle), and the former could start against the Jets on Sunday if the latter is not cleared to play. Gibbens is up to 71 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across 15 regular-season games in his first year in New England.