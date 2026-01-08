Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Upgrades to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gibbens (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Gibbens was listed as limited Wednesday due to an ankle issue, but it appears he's back to full health and ready for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Chargers. He stands to handle his usual key rotational role behind starting linebacker Christian Elliss.
More News
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Team-high 10 stops vs. Baltimore•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Takes down QB in Week 15 loss•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Registers six stops Week 11•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Good to go vs. Jets•
-
Patriots' Jack Gibbens: Nursing hamstring injury•