Jones, who was arrested in mid-June while carrying two firearms, had all charges dropped by the Suffolk County District Attorney on Tuesday, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Jones agreed to serve 40 hours of community service with inner-city youth for the charges to be dropped. The Patriots won't release an official statement Tuesday, but head coach Bill Belichick is scheduled to speak with the media Wednesday. Earlier in training camp, Belichick said Jones, who recorded 30 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie in 2022, would be competing for a starting role after the addition of first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.