Jones said postgame that he was forced out of Monday's 27-13 win over the Cardinals with a bone bruise, Dakota Randall of NESN reports.

Jones was not able to return following the opening series of the game, and he was seen with a sleeve on his left leg while moving with a limp, per Randall. However, the rookie cornerback expressed optimism that he would still be available to play Week 15 against Las Vegas, per Randall. Jones quickly stepped up into a prominent role in the Patriots' defense, recording 30 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Therefore, his potential absence would definitely be a tough loss while facing a Raiders passing game headlined by star wideout Davante Adams.