Jones totaled seven tackles (three solo), an interception, a touchdown, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Jones drew his first career start Sunday, and he was responsible for two takeaways during the narrow loss. He recovered a fumble that he forced in the first quarter before returning an interception for a touchdown just before halftime. The interception was the first of Jones' career, and it marked just the fourth time that Aaron Rodgers has had one of his interceptions returned for a touchdown. It's possible that Jones sees a decreased role once Jalen Mills (hamstring) is cleared to return, but the rookie fourth-rounder's performance against Green Bay was certainly encouraging.