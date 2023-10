Jones (hamstring) took part in practice Tuesday and has been designated for return from injured reserve, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jones' 21-day practice window now opens, putting him on track for his targeted late-October return. A hamstring injury suffered prior to New England's season-opener forced Jones to land on IR before suiting up for a single game, but he will now be eligible to play as early as Sunday versus the Bills, should the Patriots fully activate him ahead of the contest.