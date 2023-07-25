Jones is slated to practice with the Patriots at the start of training camp, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

"Jack will be out there," coach Bill Belichick noted of the cornerback, who last month pleaded not guilty to gun charges stemming from a June incident at Boston's Logan Airport. "It's a legal situation that I can't comment on that is ongoing," Belichick added. The 2022 fourth-rounder -- who recorded 30 tackles and two interception in 13 games last year -- is expected to compete for a starting role in his second NFL campaign.