Head coach Bill Belichick said Jones"should be available" for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike Kadlick of 93.7 WEEI Boston reports.

Belichick's comments came in the wake of Jones having all of his charges dropped Tuesday in relation to his mid-June arrest at Logan International Airport. The second-year cornerback could still face discipline from the league, but with no announcement of a potential suspension imminent at this time, Jones looks in the clear to suit up in the season opener.