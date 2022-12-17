The Patriots have listed Jones (knee) as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
After not practicing earlier in the week, Jones logged a limited workload Friday. While that is a step in the right direction, his status against the Patriots will depend on how he feels closer to kickoff. Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones and Shaun Wade would all be candidates for increased snaps should he ultimately have to sit out.
