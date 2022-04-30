The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Jones spent six total seasons at the college level, including three seasons at Arizona State, where he posted 32 tackles, nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He's a slender corner at 5-foot-11, 171 pounds, and he may lack the speed to keep up with receivers on the outside with his 4.51 40-yard dash. However, he was a sticky corner in college that performed adequately in agility tests, so he may fit in as a slot corner at the NFL level.