The Patriots moved Jones (knee) from injured reserve to the reserve/suspended list Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones' suspension stems from a violation of team rules, while Mike Garafolo of NFL Network relays that the cornerback's agent suggests that the suspension "appears to be based on miscommunication regarding [Jones'] rehab process." Jones concludes the 2022 season 30 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 13 games.