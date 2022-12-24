Jones (knee) has been ruled inactive for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
Jones will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a bone bruise in left his knee during the Week 14 win over Arizona. With Jalen Mills (groin) also ruled inactive for the second game in a row, expect Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones to serve as the top cornerbacks versus Cincinnati's talented trio of starting wideouts.
