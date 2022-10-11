Jones recorded three tackles, one interception and two passes defensed during Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions.

Jones intercepted a pass with 5:38 left in the first quarter during Sunday's contest versus Detroit, contributing to his current total of 12 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery through the first five games of his rookie campaign. Fellow cornerback Jonathan Jones appeared to have suffered an unspecified ankle injury in Week 5, so Jack Jones, Jalen Mills and Marcus Jones could see additional usage Sunday in Cleveland should Jonathan Jones eventually be ruled out.