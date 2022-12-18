Jones (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Jones will now miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the bone bruise he sustained in his left knee Monday versus Arizona. With Jalen Mills (groin) also ruled out, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones should operate as New England's top cornerbacks in Week 15.
