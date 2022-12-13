Jones (knee) was downgraded out for the remainder of Monday' game against the Cardinals.

While the exact nature of Jones' knee injury is still unclear, it will keep him from returning for the remainder of Monday's contest. His next chance to play come against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 18. With Jones out, New England will be left with four available cornerbacks against Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy, who stepped in after starter Kyler Murray was forced out with a knee injury in the first quarter.