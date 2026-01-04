Patriots' Jack Westover: All set for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westover (ankle) is active for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.
Westover was dealing with an ankle injury at practice throughout the week, but he'll now ultimately be able to give it a go in Week 18. The fullback hasn't logged a single carry this season, but his value is evident as a blocker in the team's rushing attack.
