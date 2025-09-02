Westover is now listed as a fullback on the Patriots' official depth chart, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Westover played fullback during the first two years of his collegiate career at Washington before changing to tight end as a junior. He remained at tight end during his rookie season in 2024, but he operated as a fullback during the offseason and will officially make the switch back to backfield blocker for the 2025 campaign. Westover appeared in three regular-season games for the Patriots in 2024 and mostly operated in a special-teams role.