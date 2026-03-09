Patriots' Jack Westover: Tendered by New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots are tendering Westover, who was an exclusive rights free agent, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports Monday.
Westover will be under contract with the team for 2026 once he signs his tender. He is used almost exclusively as a blocker at fullback and tight end in addition to contributing on special teams. Westover has one catch in 20 regular-season NFL games.
