Westover (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Westover was able to overcome an illness to play in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Jets, but it appears the second-year fullback picked up an ankle injury in the process. He'll have two more chances to return to practice in at least a limited capacity heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins.

