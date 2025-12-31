Patriots' Jack Westover: Working through ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westover (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
Westover was able to overcome an illness to play in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Jets, but it appears the second-year fullback picked up an ankle injury in the process. He'll have two more chances to return to practice in at least a limited capacity heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
