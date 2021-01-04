site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Jacob Dolegala: Inks deal with Patriots
Dolegala signed a contract with the Patriots on Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Dolegala landed a spot on the Patriots' reserves/futures list after spending all season on the practice squad. The 24-year-old is yet to play his first NFL snap.
