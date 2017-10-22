Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Active for Week 7
Hollister (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Hollister was a late addition to the injury report due to a chest injury, but will suit up against Atlanta. He is mostly a blocking tight end, with only two catches for 24 yards to his name so far in 2017.
