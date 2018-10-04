Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Back in action
Hollister (chest) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Colts.
As is Rob Gronkowski, but if he ends up being limited by his ankle injury at all, Hollister gives the Patriots another pass-catching option at the tight end position.
