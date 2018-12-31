Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches four passes in second NFL season
Hollister finished the 2018 season with four catches on five targets for 52 yards in eight games.
Injuries marred Hollister's campaign, but he's under contract with the Patriots through 2019 and is thus poised to have an opportunity to secure a role as a depth tight end with the team next season. The 25-year-old has some pass-catching upside, but he'll need to find a way to stay on the field more going forward in order for that to translate into any degree of fantasy utility.
