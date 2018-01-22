Hollister finished the 2017 regular season with four catches on 10 targets for 42 yards in 15 games.

Hollister, who signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, is under contract with the team through the 2019 season. Looking ahead, he figures to to remain with the team as a reserve option behind Rob Gronkowski, but it wouldn't surprise us to see the team to bring in some added tight end depth this offseason. In such a scenario, Hthe 24-year-old Hollister would face competition for depth chart slotting.