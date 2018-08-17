Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches his only target Thursday
Hollister caught his only target for 22 yards in Thursday's 37-20 preseason win over the Eagles.
With Rob Gronkowski rested Thursday and Dwayne Allen (undisclosed) not playing, Hollister worked with the Patriots' starters. While Hollister isn't on the fantasy radar as long as Gronkowski is healthy, he does profile as more of a pass-catcher than Allen. Assuming he secures a roster spot, as expected, Hollister could emerge as a deep sleeper based on his potential value as Gronkowski insurance.
