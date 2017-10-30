Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches one pass in Week 8
Hollister was on the field for four of a possible 86 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.
Hollister hauled in his only target Sunday for 13 yards, upping his season-long total to three catches for 37 yards. He remains off the fantasy radar in his role as the Patriots' third-string tight end behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Active for Week 7•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Logs eight snaps Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Active Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Sunday with hamstring injury•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Lands roster spot•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...