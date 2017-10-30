Hollister was on the field for four of a possible 86 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.

Hollister hauled in his only target Sunday for 13 yards, upping his season-long total to three catches for 37 yards. He remains off the fantasy radar in his role as the Patriots' third-string tight end behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

