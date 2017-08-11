Hollister caught seven passes for 116 yards in Thursday's 31-24 preseason loss to the Jaguars.

The undrafted tight end out of Wyoming is no threat to overtake roster locks Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, but it's not out of the question that he sticks with the Patriots, with Matt Lengel, James O'Shaughnessy and Sam Cotton also in contention for the team's No. 3 tight end job.