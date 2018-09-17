Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Catches three passes Sunday
Hollister caught all three of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski hauled in two of his four targets for just 15 yards. Though Hollister outproduced Gronkowski in Week 2, as the Jaguars focused on containing the Patriots' top tight end, it must be noted that Hollister was on the field for just 14 snaps (out of a possible 61) compared to Gronkowski's 58 snaps. While it's tough to count on a steady level of production from Hollister, he's a name to have filed away in the event of a Gronkowski injury.
