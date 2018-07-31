Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Could help fill early-season void
Hollister, who has displayed good hands this spring/summer, is making a case to emerge as a pass-catching option to pair at tight end with starter Rob Gronkowski, the Boston Herald reports.
With that in mind, given that Julian Edelman is set to miss the first four games of the season due to a suspension, Hollister is a candidate to earn targets as a "move" tight end out of the gate when the team runs two-tight end packages. Either way, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound Hollister has more fantasy upside than veteran Dwayne Allen, who profiles more as a blocker. As long as Gronkowski is healthy, Hollister is only a deep league consideration, even when Edelman is sidelined, but his is name to file away in the event that Gronkowski -- who has been no stranger to the injury report over his career -- is ever sidelined.
