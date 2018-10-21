Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Downgraded to out
Hollister (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game at Chicago.
Hollister was originally listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week. It's a potential missed opportunity for the 24-year-old, as star tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) is listed as doubtful. Dwayne Allen is likely to enter Sunday's game against the Bears as the only tight end available for the Patriots.
More News
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Questionable for Week 7•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Logs three snaps in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Back in action•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...