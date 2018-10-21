Hollister (hamstring) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game at Chicago.

Hollister was originally listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week. It's a potential missed opportunity for the 24-year-old, as star tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) is listed as doubtful. Dwayne Allen is likely to enter Sunday's game against the Bears as the only tight end available for the Patriots.

