Hollister (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

We expect Hollister to survive roster cut-downs and assuming that's the case, he'll provide depth behind star tight end Rob Gronkowski and blocking ace Dwayne Allen. In that context, Hollister's fantasy value is limited, but his pass-catching skills probably give him more upside than Allen in the event that Gronkowski misses any time.

More News
Our Latest Stories