Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Expected to return Thursday
Hollister (chest) is expected to be active Thursday night against the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Rob Gronkowski, but if he ends up being slowed by his ankle injury at all, Hollister gives the Patriots another pass-catching option out of the tight end position.
