Patriots' Jacob Hollister: Limited in practice
Hollister (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
A hamstring injury sidelined Hollister for the Patriots' final two preseason games of the summer, but the tight end appears to be trending in the right direction and seems to have decent odds of suiting up for Sunday's season opener against the Texans.
